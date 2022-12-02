Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, a new study finds
By Filip Viskupič, Assistant Professor of Political Science, South Dakota State University
David Wiltse, Associate Professor of Political Science, South Dakota State University
Nurses who identify as Democrats have a significantly higher likelihood of having their children vaccinated against COVID-19 than those who identify as Republicans.
- Friday, December 2nd 2022