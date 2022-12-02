Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Darknet markets generate millions in revenue selling stolen personal data, supply chain study finds

By Christian Jordan Howell, Assistant Professor in Cybercrime, University of South Florida
David Maimon, Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
The hacker who steals your data is just one part of an illicit supply chain featuring producers, wholesalers, distributors and consumers – a black-market industry worth millions of dollars.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
