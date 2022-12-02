Darknet markets generate millions in revenue selling stolen personal data, supply chain study finds
By Christian Jordan Howell, Assistant Professor in Cybercrime, University of South Florida
David Maimon, Professor of Criminal Justice and Criminology, Georgia State University
The hacker who steals your data is just one part of an illicit supply chain featuring producers, wholesalers, distributors and consumers – a black-market industry worth millions of dollars.
© The Conversation
- Friday, December 2nd 2022