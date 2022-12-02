Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Religious freedom and LGBTQ rights are clashing in schools and on campuses – and courts are deciding

By Charles J. Russo, Joseph Panzer Chair in Education in the School of Education and Health Sciences and Research Professor of Law, University of Dayton
Share this article
Disputes over religious freedom and LGBTQ rights in the United States have led to some of the most high-profile judicial controversies – and 2022 is no exception. For example, the Supreme Court will hear arguments Dec. 5, 2022, about whether a designer can refuse to create wedding websites for same-sex couples; a ruling is likely in late June 2023.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Binge-eating disorder is more common than many realise, yet it's rarely discussed – here’s what you need to know
~ Energy bills: how much money does turning down the thermostat actually save?
~ Corruption in South Africa: new book lifts the lid on who profits - and their corporate enablers
~ How China's response to zero-COVID protests could affect global business
~ 3 ways cryptocurrency is changing the way colleges do business with students and donors
~ Genocides persist, nearly 70 years after the Holocaust – but there are recognized ways to help prevent them
~ Student 'slave auctions' illustrate the existence of a hidden culture of domination and subjugation in US schools
~ Nurses' attitudes toward COVID-19 vaccination for their children are highly influenced by partisanship, a new study finds
~ Brain-computer interfaces could allow soldiers to control weapons with their thoughts and turn off their fear – but the ethics of neurotechnology lags behind the science
~ Darknet markets generate millions in revenue selling stolen personal data, supply chain study finds
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter