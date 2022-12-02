Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malawi: Killing of a girl with albinism shows community urgently needs better protection

By Amnesty International
The killing of a three-year-old girl shows the urgent need to better protect people with albinism following a series of attacks over recent weeks. Amnesty International calls on the authorities to improve the protection of persons with albinism across the country after the killing of this week of Tadala Chirwa. Before midnight on 30 November, […] The post Malawi: Killing of a girl with albinism shows community urgently needs better protection appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
