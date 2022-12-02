Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Netflix's Lady Chatterley's Lover reduces this tale of class conflict to a simple love story

By Andrew Harrison, Associate Professor in English Literature, University of Nottingham
D.H. Lawrence’s book is a seething commentary on class, exposing his fears for Britain’s future. But the film is a romantic period drama.The Conversation


