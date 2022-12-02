Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How the German government was divided by a Chinese investment in the Port of Hamburg

By Benjamin Barton, Associate Profesor of Politics and International Relations, University of Nottingham
The German government has become divided over a deal, agreed last month, which saw Chinese conglomerate Cosco invest in the Port of Hamburg. The deal had been in the works since September 2021 and was championed by the chancellor (and Hamburg’s former mayor), Olaf Scholz.

Scholz’s coalition partners have been vocal in criticising the deal. Chief among them is Robert Habeck, Greens member and Scholz’s economics minister, who expressed his fear that Germany was becoming…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
