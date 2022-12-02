Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

LGBT+ Indonesians face difficulties accessing healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic

By Diego Garcia Rodriguez, Lecturer in Global Health, Brighton and Sussex Medical School
LGBT+ people have been eligible to receive COVID vaccines, but lack of ID cards, discrimination, accessibility issues and misinformation have emerged as challenges to do so.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
