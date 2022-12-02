Tolerance.ca
The government will not send out Yes and No case pamphlets ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum. Does this matter?

By Anne Twomey, Professor of Constitutional Law, University of Sydney
The Yes/No case has long been flawed and the government is right to dispense with it. But it will need to replace it with something else to counter misinformation – and do so with great care.The Conversation


