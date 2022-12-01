Tolerance.ca
Lehrmann retrial abandoned because of 'a significant and unacceptable risk' to Brittany Higgins' life

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The plan for a second trial of Bruce Lehrmann has been dropped after expert medical advice warned it posed a “significant and unacceptable risk” to Brittany Higgins’ life. The ACT Director of Public Prosecutions…The Conversation


