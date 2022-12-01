Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lehrmann trial discontinued: when prosecution isn't in the public interest

By Rachael Burgin, Lecturer in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Swinburne University of Technology
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Shane Drumgold today announced that the charges against Bruce Lehrmann, the man accused of raping Brittany Higgins at Parliament House in 2019, have been withdrawn…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
