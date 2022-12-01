Tolerance.ca
Territories free to make their own voluntary assisted dying laws, in landmark decision. Here's what happens next

By Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Postdoctoral research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
It’s been a long time coming. But this latest news means the ACT and NT could draw up their own voluntary assisted dying laws, bringing them into line with the states.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
