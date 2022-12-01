Tolerance.ca
There's no official French version of the 1867 Constitution Act. So is taking the oath to the King in French valid?

By Yan Campagnolo, Professor of Constitutional Law, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
François Larocque, Professor, Research Chair in Language Rights, Faculty of Law | Professeur, Chaire de recherche Droits et enjeux linguistiques, Faculté de droit. 2021 Fellow, Fondation Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
No official French version of the Constitution Act of 1867 exists in 2022. This aberration calls into question the validity of taking an oath to the King in French.The Conversation


© The Conversation
