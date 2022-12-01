Tolerance.ca
Why does lightning zigzag? At last, we have an answer to the mystery

By John Lowke, Adjunct Research Professor of Physics, University of South Australia
Lightning doesn’t travel in a straight line, with many so-called ‘leaders’ coming down from the cloud in a series of jagged steps. Until now, no one has known why.The Conversation


