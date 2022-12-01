Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: Jordanian man at imminent risk of execution amid spike in beheadings for drug-related offences

By Amnesty International
Hussein Abo al-Kheir, a Jordanian man and father of eight who has been on death row since 2015 on a drug-smuggling conviction is at risk of imminent execution, Amnesty International said today, as Saudi Arabia resumes executions for drug-related offences after a two-year moratorium. Since 10 November 2022, Saudi Arabia has executed 20 people convicted […] The post Saudi Arabia: Jordanian man at imminent risk of execution amid spike in beheadings for drug-related offences appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
