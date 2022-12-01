Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: Deporting Salah Hammouri would constitute a war crime

By Amnesty International
On Sunday 4 December, the Israeli authorities plan to deport French-Palestinian human rights defender Salah Hammouri, who has also had his Jerusalem residency status revoked.  Amnesty International’s Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, Heba Morayef, said:  “Salah Hammouri has already spent nine months in administrative detention without charge or trial this year, […] The post Israel/OPT: Deporting Salah Hammouri would constitute a war crime   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
