Human Rights Observatory

New EU Migration Plan, Same Rights Violations

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Men detained in Gasr Garabulli, northwestern Libya, after being intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by the Libyan Coast Guard, May 23 2022.  © 2022 Yousef Murad/AP Photo The European Commission’s action plan on the Central Mediterranean, proposed on November 21, 2022 and endorsed by home affairs ministers a few days later, is another missed opportunity for the European Union to reset its myopic and harmful policies on this crucial migration route. The plan recycles the same repressive and ineffective focus on stopping people from entering Europe by increasing funding…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
