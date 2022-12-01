Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mini bio-devices could help TB patients stick to their treatments

By Candice Franke, Lecturer, University of the Western Cape
Imagine the scenario: you’ve been told you have a disease that will kill you. But, the doctor adds, your life can be saved if you diligently take your medication. Don’t skip a day, don’t skip a dosage. Soon, however, you discover that the medication has a slew of side effects, including a loss of appetite, fatigue, and nausea. So you do stop.

This process plays itself out every day among people who have been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Treatment lasts for months. The adherence rate is low. Numbers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
