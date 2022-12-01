Digital storytelling can be a powerful tool for water researchers
By Rebecca Powell, Postdoctoral Researcher in Water Science, Rhodes University
Sukhmani Mantel, Senior Research Officer Institute for water research, Rhodes University
Storytelling and science may, at first glance, seem like strange bedfellows. Scientists usually share their research through academic journals and books or at academic conferences.
But storytelling is a powerful way to share scientific research with non-expert audiences. Today, stories can be built digitally: photos, videos and audio clips create visually, emotionally effective stories that are relatable and easily understood.
There are several reasons for taking this approach. One is that making scientific research accessible is essential for citizens to participate in…
