Human Rights Observatory

Black Panther 2: why the death of someone young can be harder to handle

By Sam Carr, Reader in Education with Psychology and Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
Chao Fang, Research Fellow, Centre for Death and Society, University of Bath
The Marvel Studios’ film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever addresses themes of grief and the injustice of dying young, connected to the death of the lead actor, Chadwick Boseman, in 2020. Boseman died from colorectal cancer at the age of 43, throwing the original trajectory of his character’s script off the rails, forcing Marvel to revise the film’s plot.

As Boseman’s character, T’Challa, is dying, his sister Shuri is in her lab, desperately trying to save his life. She refuses to give up and misses his passing. Without an outlet for her grief, she delves deeper into technology, rejecting…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
