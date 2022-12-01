Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

China protests: Uyghur people have suffered most from draconian zero-COVID policies but are too terrorised to join in

By Jo Smith Finley, Reader in Chinese Studies, Newcastle University
The latest wave of protests sweeping through China were sparked by the deaths of at least ten people in a fire in a high-rise apartment block in Ürümchi, Xinjiang. Residents were apparently prevented from leaving the building due to the enforcement of ethnically…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
