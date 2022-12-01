Tolerance.ca
Christine McVie – the talented anchoring force of the musical giant Fleetwood Mac

By Adam Behr, Senior Lecturer in Popular and Contemporary Music, Newcastle University
When the “classic” line-up of Fleetwood Mac that had produced the wildly successful album Rumours reunited on stage for the first time in over a decade to play President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in 1993, it marked the triumph of a particular kind of musical trans-Atlanticism. While much was made of the return of American guitarist Lindsey Buckingham, it was Christine McVie, the British keyboard player and singer, who was at the heart of the performance. She penned the one song they played that night, Don’t Stop, Clinton’s campaign song, which had been ubiquitous during the election period.


