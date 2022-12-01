Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Experimental Alzheimer's drug shows promise – but there are many hurdles still to overcome

By Ritchie Williamson, Director of research, Associate Professor in Therapeutics, University of Bradford
Stuart Dickens, Post Doctoral Research Assistant, University of Bradford
The first drug that can slow the rate of decline in Alzheimer’s patients has been found. The experimental drug, called lecanemab, is an antibody that targets the toxic clumps of amyloid protein associated with the mind-robbing disease. While these results are cause for celebration, there are still significant questions about its safety and rollout.

The full results of the phase 3 lecanemab drug trial (the final stage of testing in humans) have been published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
