Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU: New business sustainability law risks being undermined by glaring human rights loopholes

By Amnesty International
Share this article
The exclusion of banks and financial institutions, as well as waivers for companies that sell high-risk security equipment and surveillance technologies, undermine a proposed new European Union law governing human rights and businesses, Amnesty International said. The legislation, the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, for which Member States agreed a Council position today, seeks […] The post EU: New business sustainability law risks being undermined by glaring human rights loopholes  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Colombia: Guaranteeing justice and non-repetition in cases of gender-based violence during repression of National Strike must be central to any police reform
~ South Africa's President Ramaphosa could be impeached - 3 essential reads on the Phala Phala scandal
~ Gifts of Christmas past: buy secondhand to give your loved ones the gift of nostalgia and imagination
~ Black Twitter shaped the platform, but its future lies elsewhere
~ Here’s what Elon Musk's language teaches us about his ambitions
~ A Christmas Carol: with new movie Spirited, the Dickens classic continues to haunt us
~ COVID vaccines: should people under 50 in the UK be offered a fourth dose?
~ Resounding success of 'Black Panther' franchise says little about the dubious state of Black film
~ Healthy democracy requires trust -- these 3 things could start to restore voters' declining faith in US elections
~ Who's giving Americans spiritual care? As congregational attendance shrinks, it's often chaplains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter