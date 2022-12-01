Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's President Ramaphosa could be impeached - 3 essential reads on the Phala Phala scandal

By Thabo Leshilo, Politics + Society
Share this article
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has an impeachment case to answer. This was the finding of the independent parliamentary panel probing the scandal over the theft of thousands of US dollars stashed illegally on his farm, Phala Phala. The three person panel, headed by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo, found…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Gifts of Christmas past: buy secondhand to give your loved ones the gift of nostalgia and imagination
~ Black Twitter shaped the platform, but its future lies elsewhere
~ Here’s what Elon Musk's language teaches us about his ambitions
~ A Christmas Carol: with new movie Spirited, the Dickens classic continues to haunt us
~ COVID vaccines: should people under 50 in the UK be offered a fourth dose?
~ Resounding success of 'Black Panther' franchise says little about the dubious state of Black film
~ Healthy democracy requires trust -- these 3 things could start to restore voters' declining faith in US elections
~ Who's giving Americans spiritual care? As congregational attendance shrinks, it's often chaplains
~ Satellites detect no real climate benefit from 10 years of forest carbon offsets in California
~ How parents can play a key role in the prevention and treatment of teen mental health problems
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter