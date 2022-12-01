Healthy democracy requires trust -- these 3 things could start to restore voters' declining faith in US elections
By Sarah Bush, Associate Professor, Political Science, Yale University
Lauren Prather, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of California, San Diego
Despite a midterm election largely free of controversy over its legitimacy, a large percentage of Americans distrust elections. And that’s dangerous for democracy.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 1st 2022