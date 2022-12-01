Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Twitter lifted its ban on COVID misinformation – research shows this is a grave risk to public health

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
Twitter’s decision to no longer enforce its COVID-19 misinformation policy, quietly posted on the site’s rules page and listed as effective Nov. 23, 2022, has researchers and experts in public health seriously concerned about the possible repercussions.

Health misinformation is not new. A classic case is the misinformation about a purported but now disproven link between autism and the MMR…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
