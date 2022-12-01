Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the G20 should defer debt from emerging economies like Indonesia and India – or risk an even worse global recession

By Muhammad Akbar F. Annahl, Researcher, Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS)
Emerging economies such as Brazil, Egypt, India, and Indonesia are vital global players. Saving them from possible debt default may improve the world’s resilience against the looming global recession.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
