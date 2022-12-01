As young people in rich countries drink less alcohol, elsewhere youth drinking is on the rise – podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Young people in high-income countries now drink much less than their counterparts 20 years ago. But the opposite is happening in developing countries. Why? Listen to The Conversation Weekly podcast.
- Thursday, December 1st 2022