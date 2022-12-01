Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Nepali migrant workers who built the World Cup stadiums are completely forgotten

By Benju Lwagun
Rights-based organizations and international media are raising their voices for forgotten migrant workers of Qatar but the Nepali media fell short in covering the human cost of the Football World Cup.


