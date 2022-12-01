Banning menthol cigarettes and more health warnings are only the start. Australia could look to NZ for how to do tobacco control
By Coral Gartner, Director, NHMRC Centre of Research Excellence on Achieving the Tobacco Endgame, The University of Queensland
Janet Hoek, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Richard Edwards, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
This week’s announcement of a raft of new tobacco control measures – including banning menthol products and proposing health warnings on individual cigarettes – are important and welcome.
We applaud Australian Health Minister Mark Butler’s aim to re-establish Australia as a global leader in tobacco control alongside fellow OECD nations, such as New Zealand…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, December 1st 2022