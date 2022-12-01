Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Uzbekistan’s Prosecution of Karakalpakstan Protestors Raises Many Questions

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Uzbekistan security forces fired projected flash/bang grenades at protesters in Kanlykul, Karakalpakstan, July 2022. © 2022 BaseKZ This week, the trial began of 22 people accused of various crimes related to street protests in July in Karakalpakstan, an autonomous region of Uzbekistan, that left 21 people dead and hundreds injured. We now know the names of the defendants and charges against them, but little else about their alleged crimes or the evidence. Media has reported that some defendants, including activist Dauletmurat Tazhimuratov and journalist Lolagul Kallykhanova,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hungary: Data Misused for Political Campaigns
~ Soaring food prices and funding shortfalls add to growing food insecurity in Uganda’s refugee settlements
~ Ghana: Chaining People with Mental Health Conditions Persists
~ Why do nurse home visits stop a few weeks after giving birth? Extending them to 2 years benefits the whole family
~ Labor, Greens and Legalise Cannabis likely to have combined majority in Victorian upper house
~ In Fanatic Heart, Tom Keneally revisits the tumultuous life of an Irish rebel
~ Spotify Wrapped, Apple Music Replay and Instafest: what do end of year music wrap-ups say about our listening habits?
~ New report reveals grim lack of progress to cut overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids in out-of-home-care
~ Protests in China are not rare -- but the current unrest is significant
~ BlueWalker 3, an enormous and bright communications satellite, is genuinely alarming astronomers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter