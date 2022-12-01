Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hungary: Data Misused for Political Campaigns

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Voter bombarded with electoral campaign messages, including “szavazz!”, meaning “vote!” in Hungarian. © 2022 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Brussels) – The Hungarian government’s misuse of personal data during the 2022 national elections campaign undermined privacy and further tilted an already uneven playing field in favor of the ruling party, Fidesz, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. The 85-page report, “Trapped in a Web: The Exploitation of Personal Data in Hungary’s 2022 Elections,” examines data-driven campaigning in Hungary’s April 3,…


© Human Rights Watch -
