Why do nurse home visits stop a few weeks after giving birth? Extending them to 2 years benefits the whole family
By Anna Price, The Erdi Foundation Child Health Equity (COVID-19) Scholar, Centre for Community Child Health | Honorary, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne | Team Leader / Senior Research Officer, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Lynn Kemp, Director of the Translational Research and Social Innovation group, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University
Sharon Goldfeld, Director, Center for Community Child Health Royal Children's Hospital; Professor, Department of Paediatrics, University of Melbourne; Theme Director Population Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Extending visits from nurses who can listen without judgement and offer practical, evidence-informed advice helps new parents who are experiencing adversity.
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022