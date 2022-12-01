New report reveals grim lack of progress to cut overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander kids in out-of-home-care
By Sharynne Hamilton, Senior Research Fellow, Co-Head, Aboriginal Health and Wellbeing, Telethon Kids Institute
The new report calls for funding and support for Aboriginal community controlled organisations. They are best placed to lead reform and to make decisions about the wellbeing of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander children.
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022