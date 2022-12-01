Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ghana: Chaining People with Mental Health Conditions Persists

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image In one traditional healing center in Ghana, Human Rights Watch found 22 men in a dark, stifling room, all of them with chains, no longer than half a meter, around their ankles. One man said: “Please help us. We have a human right to freedom.”     © 2022 Shantha Rau Barriga/Human Rights Watch (Abuja) – Ghana’s government has taken inadequate steps to end the chaining and inhumane treatment of people with real or perceived mental health conditions – psychosocial disabilities – in faith-based and traditional healing centers despite a 2017 ban on such treatment, Human Rights…


© Human Rights Watch -
