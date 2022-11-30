Gig platforms help immigrant care workers find jobs, but they are only a temporary solution
By Laura Lam, PhD candidate, Industrial Relations and Human Resources, University of Toronto
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Alternative working arrangements like gig platforms might help immigrant workers find temporary work, but many care professionals are still unable to find permanent jobs in their industry.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022