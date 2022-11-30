Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gig platforms help immigrant care workers find jobs, but they are only a temporary solution

By Laura Lam, PhD candidate, Industrial Relations and Human Resources, University of Toronto
Anna Triandafyllidou, Canada Excellence Research Chair in Migration and Integration, Toronto Metropolitan University
Share this article
Alternative working arrangements like gig platforms might help immigrant workers find temporary work, but many care professionals are still unable to find permanent jobs in their industry.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Where Mauna Loa’s lava is coming from – and why Hawaii’s volcanoes are different from most
~ What the compromise IR deal means for wage negotiations, and pay rises
~ Overweight women may be at highest risk of long COVID – new research
~ Women are vastly underrepresented in Canada’s place names
~ COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?
~ 'You have to beg for help': how our welfare system pressures people to perform vulnerability
~ North Korea's nuclear program is funded by stolen cryptocurrency. Could it collapse now that FTX has?
~ Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
~ New grant will fund The Conversation partnership on critical research into COVID recovery, net zero, cities and levelling up and inequality
~ What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions – and why now's a good time to share again
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter