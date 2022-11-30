COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?
By David Tindall, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Maria Brockhaus, Professor of International Forest Policy, University of Helsinki
Mark CJ Stoddart, Professor, Department of Sociology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Marlene Kammerer, Senior researcher, Climate and Environmental Policy, University of Bern
There have been 27 UN COP meetings. Despite these negotiations, the planet is on target to exceed emission thresholds for global warming. Given these failures, why continue with this process?
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022