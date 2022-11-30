Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP27 failed. So why continue with these UN climate summits?

By David Tindall, Professor of Sociology, University of British Columbia
Maria Brockhaus, Professor of International Forest Policy, University of Helsinki
Mark CJ Stoddart, Professor, Department of Sociology, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Marlene Kammerer, Senior researcher, Climate and Environmental Policy, University of Bern
There have been 27 UN COP meetings. Despite these negotiations, the planet is on target to exceed emission thresholds for global warming. Given these failures, why continue with this process?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
