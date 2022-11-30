Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?

By Grégory Miras, Professeur des Universités en didactique des langues, Université de Lorraine
Audrey Rousse-Malpat, Assistant Professor of language learning at the program European Languages and Cultures, University of Groningen
Share this article
Language-learning research in the Netherlands has determined that using a foreign language rather than just memorizing its grammar can transform how students progress.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New grant will fund The Conversation partnership on critical research into COVID recovery, net zero, cities and levelling up and inequality
~ What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions – and why now's a good time to share again
~ 'Earth's empty quarter': many Pacific nations now have falling populations
~ Am I ever gonna see your face again? Nuanced and thoughtful, Kickin’ Down the Door puts The Angels back in the spotlight
~ Astronomers witness the dying flare of a star torn apart by a black hole halfway across the Universe
~ What the compromise IR package means for wage negotiations, and pay rises
~ 'He was woeful': in Bulldozed, Niki Savva catalogues Scott Morrison’s nasty, duplicitous, nutty behaviour
~ Belarus: Whereabouts of prisoner of conscience Mariya Kalesnikava must be disclosed amid reports of hospitalization
~ Qatar World Cup Chief Publicly Admits High Migrant Death Tolls
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter