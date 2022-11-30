Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

New grant will fund The Conversation partnership on critical research into COVID recovery, net zero, cities and levelling up and inequality

By Sarah O'Meara, IPPO Editor
The world has changed in manifold ways since the height of the pandemic – and research evidence can help governments respond to them. In the last few years, homeworking has become the new normal, there’s been a disturbing increase in mental health problems, and millions have suffered the devastating…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
