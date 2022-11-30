Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the compromise IR package means for wage negotiations, and pay rises

By Andrew Stewart, John Bray Professor of Law, University of Adelaide
Share this article
Despite the controversy over multi-employer bargaining, higher wages are likely to come from other provisions in the Albanese government’s Secure Jobs, Better Pay Bill.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Could the Netherlands crack the secret of language learning using this approach?
~ New grant will fund The Conversation partnership on critical research into COVID recovery, net zero, cities and levelling up and inequality
~ What COVID has taught us about sharing our emotions – and why now's a good time to share again
~ 'Earth's empty quarter': many Pacific nations now have falling populations
~ Am I ever gonna see your face again? Nuanced and thoughtful, Kickin’ Down the Door puts The Angels back in the spotlight
~ Astronomers witness the dying flare of a star torn apart by a black hole halfway across the Universe
~ 'He was woeful': in Bulldozed, Niki Savva catalogues Scott Morrison’s nasty, duplicitous, nutty behaviour
~ Belarus: Whereabouts of prisoner of conscience Mariya Kalesnikava must be disclosed amid reports of hospitalization
~ Qatar World Cup Chief Publicly Admits High Migrant Death Tolls
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter