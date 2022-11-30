Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar World Cup Chief Publicly Admits High Migrant Death Tolls

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The remains of a Nepali migrant worker who lost his life in Qatar being delivered from the airport to his family members in rural Nepal.  © 2022 Private Hassan al-Thawadi, secretary general of Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, admitted in a TV interview this week that there have been “between 400 and 500” migrant worker deaths in response to a question about deaths “in the last 12 years from any construction related … to the World Cup.” It was a striking admission from a Qatari official. Authorities have long contended there were only “three work-related…


