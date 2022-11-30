Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews
By Shai Carmi, Associate Professor of Population and Statistical Genetics, Hebrew University of Jerusalem
David Reich, Professor of Genetics and of Human Evolutionary Biology, Harvard University
A German town needed to relocate a medieval graveyard to build a parking garage. A positive side effect: scientists got to sequence the DNA of Ashkenazi Jews who lived more than 600 years ago.
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022