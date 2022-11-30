Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Egg shortage: a nutritionist on the best egg alternatives

By Hazel Flight, Programme Lead Nutrition and Health, Edge Hill University
Share this article
Eggs are currently in short supply, with shops and supermarkets limiting their sales. The main cause of this shortage has been blamed on the avian (bird) flu which has risen to a record number of cases. However, egg producers are also reporting that the egg shortage is due to the unprecedented level of inflation and spiralling costs driven by


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
~ Black Twitter's expected demise would make it harder to publicize police brutality and discuss racism
~ Who is Jimmy Lai? The Hong Kong newspaper owner's upcoming show trial is symbolic of the struggle with the mainland and its values
~ Nurses’ strike is about more than pay – it’s about ensuring good care
~ Western leaders are divided over the future of relations with China
~ Brazil's iconic football shirt was a symbol of Bolsonaro – here's how the World Cup is changing that
~ Janusz Walus and parole for prisoners serving life sentences in South Africa: the weaknesses of the court's decision
~ Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews
~ China's 'white paper' protest movement echoes freedom struggles across Asia and the world
~ Walking backwards has a surprising number of health benefits
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter