Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Walking backwards has a surprising number of health benefits

By Jack McNamara, Lecturer in Clinical Exercise Physiology, University of East London
Share this article
Walking doesn’t require any special equipment or gym memberships, and best of all, it’s completely free. For most of us, walking is something we do automatically. It doesn’t require conscious effort, so many of us fail to remember the benefits of walking for health. But what happens if we stop walking on auto-pilot and start challenging our brains and bodies by walking backwards? Not only does this change of direction demand more of our attention, but it may also bring additional health benefits.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
~ Black Twitter's expected demise would make it harder to publicize police brutality and discuss racism
~ Who is Jimmy Lai? The Hong Kong newspaper owner's upcoming show trial is symbolic of the struggle with the mainland and its values
~ Nurses’ strike is about more than pay – it’s about ensuring good care
~ Western leaders are divided over the future of relations with China
~ Brazil's iconic football shirt was a symbol of Bolsonaro – here's how the World Cup is changing that
~ Janusz Walus and parole for prisoners serving life sentences in South Africa: the weaknesses of the court's decision
~ Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews
~ China's 'white paper' protest movement echoes freedom struggles across Asia and the world
~ Egg shortage: a nutritionist on the best egg alternatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter