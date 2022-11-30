Recently found 'neanderthal footprints' in the South of Spain could be 275,000 years old
By Eduardo Mayoral Alfaro, Catedrático de Paleontología, Universidad de Huelva
Ana Santos, Assistant lecturer, Universidad de Oviedo
Antonio Rodríguez Ramírez, profesor titular del departamento de Geodinámica y Paleontología, Universidad de Huelva
Asier Gomez-Olivencia, Paleontologist. Ramón y Cajal Research Fellow at the Department of Geology, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
Ignacio Díaz-Martínez, Instituto de Investigación en Paleobiología y Geología, Universidad Nacional de Rio Negro
Jérémy Duveau, Chercheur associé, Muséum national d’histoire naturelle (MNHN)
Jorge Rivera Silva, Doctor en Ciencias Físicas. Técnico del Servicio de Radioisótopos, Centro de Investigación CITIUS, Universidad de Sevilla
Juan Antonio Morales, Catedrático de Estratigrafía, Universidad de Huelva
Ricardo Díaz-Delgado, Laboratorio de SIG y Teledetección (LAST-EBD), Estación Biológica de Doñana (EBD-CSIC)
The first Neanderthal footprints from the Iberian Peninsula discovered last year may have belonged to other members of the genus ‘Homo’.
Wednesday, November 30, 2022