Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast
By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Dannielle Piper, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient, The Conversation
Corporations may have amped up their diversity statements, but their promises to promote anti-racist cultures without action plans can lead to greater blocks to success for racialized employees.
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, November 30, 2022