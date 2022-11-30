Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why corporate diversity statements are backfiring — Podcast

By Vinita Srivastava, Host + Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient | Senior Editor, Culture + Society
Dannielle Piper, Associate Producer, Don't Call Me Resilient, The Conversation
Share this article
Corporations may have amped up their diversity statements, but their promises to promote anti-racist cultures without action plans can lead to greater blocks to success for racialized employees.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
~ Black Twitter's expected demise would make it harder to publicize police brutality and discuss racism
~ Who is Jimmy Lai? The Hong Kong newspaper owner's upcoming show trial is symbolic of the struggle with the mainland and its values
~ Nurses’ strike is about more than pay – it’s about ensuring good care
~ Western leaders are divided over the future of relations with China
~ Brazil's iconic football shirt was a symbol of Bolsonaro – here's how the World Cup is changing that
~ Janusz Walus and parole for prisoners serving life sentences in South Africa: the weaknesses of the court's decision
~ Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews
~ China's 'white paper' protest movement echoes freedom struggles across Asia and the world
~ Egg shortage: a nutritionist on the best egg alternatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter