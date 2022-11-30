Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Being the 'only one' at work and the decades long fight against anti-Black racism

By Christopher Stuart Taylor, Associate Vice-President, Equity, Diversity, and Anti-Racism; Assistant Professor of History, University of Waterloo
The global call to address systemic racism following the police murder of George Floyd resulted in a push for diversity hires.

In Canada, organizations signed pledges and created strategies to


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
