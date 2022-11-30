Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viktor Orbán’s controversial ‘Greater Hungary’ scarf explained

By Michael Toomey, Lecturer in Politics and International Relations, University of Glasgow
Share this article
A recent football match between Hungary and Greece – two countries that didn’t even qualify for the World Cup – would have been quickly forgotten were it not for the sartorial choices made by one of the spectators. Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán was in attendance, sporting a scarf with a provocative design that has triggered tensions with other world leaders.

The scarf depicted a map of Hungary but with the borders it had before the 1920 Treaty of Trianon, the peace agreement that ended the first world war. As part of this agreement, Hungary ceded land to neighbours Austria,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ God of War Ragnarök breaks new ground for accessible gaming – our research explains what more developers can do
~ Black Twitter's expected demise would make it harder to publicize police brutality and discuss racism
~ Who is Jimmy Lai? The Hong Kong newspaper owner's upcoming show trial is symbolic of the struggle with the mainland and its values
~ Nurses’ strike is about more than pay – it’s about ensuring good care
~ Western leaders are divided over the future of relations with China
~ Brazil's iconic football shirt was a symbol of Bolsonaro – here's how the World Cup is changing that
~ Janusz Walus and parole for prisoners serving life sentences in South Africa: the weaknesses of the court's decision
~ Ancient DNA from the teeth of 14th-century Ashkenazi Jews in Germany already included genetic variations common in modern Jews
~ China's 'white paper' protest movement echoes freedom struggles across Asia and the world
~ Egg shortage: a nutritionist on the best egg alternatives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter