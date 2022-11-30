Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Are European welfare systems accessible to foreigners?

By Jean-Michel Lafleur, Associate Director, Centre for Ethnic and Migration Studies / Coordinator of IMISCOE, Université de Liège
Daniela Vintila, Associate coordinator and senior network officer of IMISCOE (International Migration Research Network) , Université de Liège
Since the “refugee crisis” in 2015 precipitated the rise of the far right in Europe, debates on the impact of migration on welfare states have raged across the continent. It is hardly surprising, therefore, that EU- and non-EU migrants alike still struggle to access welfare benefits in their European countries of residence. This is despite the fact that immigrants are more exposed to vulnerability. In 2019, 45% of non-EU citizens and 26% of citizens of other EU member states were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
