Human Rights Observatory

Pregnancy is a genetic battlefield – how conflicts of interest pit mom's and dad's genes against each other

By Jessica D. Ayers, Assistant Professor of Psychological Science, Boise State University
Genetic conflict may play a role in pregnancy complications, such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, as well as developmental disorders.The Conversation


Read complete article

